It’s been a while since we last checked in on Max Boot … how’s he been faring in the time of COVID19? Had some more opportunity to do some introspection?

Nah:

How did America come to have a president who thinks that mainlining disinfectant might be an effective remedy against the coronavirus? In searching for the origins of our current madness, you can start by watching @MrsAm_FXonHulu about Phyllis Schlafly. https://t.co/CaR7Xn2BkZ — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) April 27, 2020

How did America come to have a president who told Americans to inject themselves with disinfectant, despite not having told Americans to inject themselves with disinfectant? Why, Phyllis Schlafly, of course!

And the Zoomers are eating Tide Pods because of Margaret Sanger send tweet https://t.co/pJTJeXOjov — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 27, 2020

How is Max Boot a real person? How?

You truly are a sad individual. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 27, 2020

You are just pitiful — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) April 27, 2020