Caleb Hull has been documenting House members’ terrible mask techniques today, but as it turns out, improperly wearing masks is the least of their problems.
Ladies and gentlemen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
Nancy Pelosi WIPES HER NOSE with her finger and then touches the podium that all lawmakers are sharing today.
No mask over her face.
These are the people who spend trillions of our dollars.
Think about that. pic.twitter.com/E2XZ0f9FAl
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 23, 2020
Gross. GROSS.
@SpeakerPelosi Seriously! What grown adult wipes their nose without a tissue. Disgusting
— Jacqueline welch (@Letsgetitright1) April 23, 2020
Seriously. She should know better.
it's not just democrats, to be fair. But I feel like Congress needs to be taking the same damn precautions the rest of us are being asked to
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 23, 2020
I mean, Pelosi is in the "at-risk" category. For nothing else other than protecting herself and other elderly members of Congress, be more careful!
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 23, 2020