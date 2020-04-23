Caleb Hull has been documenting House members’ terrible mask techniques today, but as it turns out, improperly wearing masks is the least of their problems.

Ladies and gentlemen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Nancy Pelosi WIPES HER NOSE with her finger and then touches the podium that all lawmakers are sharing today.

No mask over her face.

These are the people who spend trillions of our dollars.

Think about that. pic.twitter.com/E2XZ0f9FAl

— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 23, 2020