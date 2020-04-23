Earlier today, tweeter Josh Jordan shared the results of a CBS News poll question about Americans’ comfort level with regard to returning to certain once-normal activities:

It’s not unreasonable to suggest that these results show that a “reopen everything” approach might not immediately put the economy back on track but could still put people’s lives at risk. However, looking at the poll results as evidence that the economy must remain largely shut down may be too simplistic a view. This is a complex and very complicated problem with no clear, one-size-fits-all solution.

So, as a counterpoint to Jordan’s take, here’s one from tweeter (and naturalized American citizen) @OneFineJay, explaining why a measured approach to reopening the economy might still be important, even if some Americans remain reluctant to return to “normal”:

We’ve never dealt with anything like this. Mistakes will — and have — been made. But COVID19 is destroying lives not just through infection but also by messing with people’s livelihoods, and we have to consider the consequences of any of the government’s actions. Their decisions will likely affect us for years to come.

