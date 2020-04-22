New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been held up as an example of pretty good leadership during the COVID19 crisis, particularly by Democrats.

Think maybe this would be a good reason to rethink that:

A reporter asked Gov. Cuomo what he’d say to New Yorkers who want to go back to work because they’re running out of money, to which he replied, “economic hardship doesn’t equal death” “You want to go to work? Go take a job as an essential worker” he added https://t.co/BgwoOZsQRy pic.twitter.com/WxGQxtg49p — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2020

Holy hell.

Mario Antoinette, ladies and gentlemen.

I’d expect this type of idiotic statement from Fredo… https://t.co/2JEN6xdTfw — Meech 🇺🇸🇦🇱 (@michi83) April 22, 2020

Right?

At least he didn't say "start your own country and make whichever laws you want there." https://t.co/aZ8bTt5JPm — neontaster (@neontaster) April 22, 2020

Thank goodness for small favors.

He can say what he want about the public health part, but It is categorically false to say that economic hardship doesn't equal death. In fact, it is linked to a variety of health problems and psychological problems that can lead to suicide. To downplay that is irresponsible. https://t.co/W9UfeaOoNN — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 22, 2020

A) "You want to go to work? Go take a job as an essential worker" sure sounds like he's telling out-of-work people it's their own fault they're out of work B) "Economic hardship tied to increase in U.S. suicide rates, especially in rural areas" https://t.co/UWpW3bhgAf https://t.co/rK4yXu7gzJ — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 22, 2020

While I am one of those people who will do a variety of jobs to make ends meet, this is not the statement of a person who has ever had to live paycheck to paycheck. Utterly tone deaf. https://t.co/V2QJBKqnSV — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 22, 2020

That’s the Andrew Cuomo we know.

Surprised the next line isn't causing more of a stir: "Domestic violence on the increase. Very bad. Not death." https://t.co/aoiKgi3seC — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 22, 2020

Yeah, there’s that, too. A real prince, Andrew Cuomo.

I would submit that Cuomo is a non-essential worker. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) April 22, 2020

We’re not sure what greater good he’s serving at this point.

Yeah you know all that goodwill he supposedly built up? He just burned it to the ground and pissed on the ashes. — Loren (@LorenSethC) April 22, 2020

This is your guy, Dems. https://t.co/bD5iTEjCsQ — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 22, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.