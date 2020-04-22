Is hydroxychloroquine an effective, viable treatment for COVID19? The jury’s still out on that.

Hydroxychloroquine, long touted by President Trump, is of no use treating Covid-19 and actually causes more deaths than standard care, per a large new study. https://t.co/eCpEH9DGS0 — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) April 21, 2020

This was… Not a large study. https://t.co/tqCkL0iBUI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2020

But one thing S.E. Cupp knows for sure is that Donald Trump has blood on his hands:

When are we just going to say the president is personally responsible for American deaths? https://t.co/sJ2ga0FjxU — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 22, 2020

First of all, science is a thing that matters.

Uh. I'm slightly concerned that you don't think doctors can think for themselves and just prescribe this stuff because someone else, who isn't a doctor, said it might be good. — Mara Sov's Regret (@katearthsis) April 22, 2020

So are the Dr.’s prescribing it purposely killing their patients because the President said something? Gtfoh. — JRP (@JRPSD) April 22, 2020

From the study, which apparently you were too lazy to read: "Our study cohort comprised only men whose median age was over 65 year" Nice way to include only the highest risk category as your "proof". — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 22, 2020

Veterans Affairs’ Robert Wilkie on yesterday’s hydroxychloroquine study: "That’s an observational study. It’s not a clinical study … We know the drug has been working on middle-age and younger veterans. And the gov of NY was just in the Oval Office yesterday asking for more" pic.twitter.com/uMRx6Z22Yh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2020

When do you plan to learn the difference between correlation and causation when it comes to a basic survey study with no controls. This was not a trial. It just gathered stats with no controls for who got the drug and who did not. Have you always been this dumb? — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) April 22, 2020

Second of all, maybe when this COVID19 stuff levels off a bit, we can get to work on a cure for TDS.

Jen Rubin already has. So there’s at least two of you. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 22, 2020

After we say that Bill DeBlasio is personally responsible for NYC deaths. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 22, 2020

When you can prove he wrote prescriptions for it, then you can say that. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 22, 2020

When? You and your hack cohorts have been blaming him for weeks already. It’s cute and predictable. Orange man bad!! Go ahead and say it. You obviously don’t mind looking foolish. https://t.co/DW8qBVJbog pic.twitter.com/aKgzHZAyme — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 22, 2020

Donald Trump is no saint by any stretch of the imagination. But to blame him directly for COVID19 deaths shows you’re not a serious person who should be taken seriously.

You’ve lost your mind. — James (@JamesInCLE) April 22, 2020

Seek help. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) April 22, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.