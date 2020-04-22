We can’t say we’re all that fond of NBC News reporters, but we’ve gotta give props to White House correspondent Kristen Welker for this impressive performance:
While reporting on MSNBC, @kwelkernbc dodges falling equipment as wind picks up outside of the White House pic.twitter.com/D669hxxIRd
— Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) April 22, 2020
MSNBC’s @kwelkernbc narrowly avoids decapitation via collapsing lighting rigs during live report from the White House pic.twitter.com/TslEi1Vdi3
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2020
Dang.
Impressive how she dodges not one but two lighting rigs https://t.co/mSezq0Whes
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2020
She didn’t even flinch 🤔.
— Doreen (@Doreen2Love) April 22, 2020
Smooth AF
— 🌿 UthorUnderleaf 🍃 (@Marie646_) April 22, 2020