While countless Americans’ livelihoods and lives hang in the balance thanks to COVID19, at least they can take some comfort in knowing that the most progressive House Democrats want to help them just as soon as possible:
On the interim coronavirus bill being negotiated now:
Rep. @PramilaJayapal says she has "real concerns about giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities that we need."
Rep. @AOC: "If it matches up with what has been reported, I will not support this bill"
— Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) April 20, 2020
Thanks, Pramila Jayapal!
Who cares what the Krazy Kaukus wants? https://t.co/vPmzLESwKC
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 20, 2020
That’s a fair question. But since said Kaukus apparently dictates what House Dems do now, we might want to be concerned.
“leverage” and “priorities”
unbelievable https://t.co/18L6f11VxT
— Meech 🇺🇸🇦🇱 (@michi83) April 20, 2020
At least they’ve stopped beating around the bush and are just being honest about their effed-up “priorities.”
It’s really lovely to see how concerned progressives are about working folks. I’m super glad they’re willing to sacrifice our jobs and homes for their priorities. https://t.co/8WMUEyl879
— Heather (@dswhisperer2) April 20, 2020
We know who’s selfish self-interests are keeping small businesses from getting crucial aid.
— Patricia Kurth (@montanamickey1) April 20, 2020
Never let a crisis go to waste right? The people suffer and wait while Democrats stall for "leverage"
— Ashley Gregory (@AshleyG11497529) April 20, 2020
She literally referred to the livelihood of small business owners as “leverage”?
— Mr. Meseeks (@MrMeseeks02) April 20, 2020
Remember employees at small businesses…you and your paychecks are “leverage” for liberal wish lists. https://t.co/TWieShI5Sk
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 20, 2020
Millions of people becoming unemployed isn't "leverage".
— Ban Free Zone (@BanFree) April 20, 2020
Leverage over whom? The American people? Ghouls.
— Rani (@Raniraniyap) April 20, 2020
Right, what's another couple couple thousand small businesses going under and a couple dozen million more Americans losing their jobs compared to giving up 'leverage' for a Progressive wish list they can't get any other way?
Keep it up, you morons.
— Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 20, 2020