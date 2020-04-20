Brian Stelter could use some good news for his highly respected “Reliable Sources” newsletter, so he’s turned to crowdsourcing:
Compiling a list for tonight's @ReliableSources newsletter… what are the best examples of creativity you've seen from the media and tech worlds this month? Creative solutions to virus-induced problems?
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 20, 2020
Who’s got some examples of creativity from the media, guys?
I can show you how creative your industry has been in covering for the WHO and the Chinese government, but I doubt that's what you're looking for. https://t.co/ba8RCdKoAL
— BT (@back_ttys) April 20, 2020
Probably not.
Well Brian, your network & your industry has been pretty creative finding ways of avoiding talking about sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden. Credit where it’s due! pic.twitter.com/VfYmm2NPyr
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2020
So there’s that.
"Hey, guys, please send me examples of how awesome we are!"
— BT (@back_ttys) April 20, 2020
We get that these are desperate times, Brian, but come on.
From the media? Nothing.
— Annie B (@civility1799) April 20, 2020
Nothing good, anyway.
