Here’s the hot COVID19 take you didn’t know you needed. Probably because you didn’t actually need it. Nobody did.

But LGBTQ Nation, which describes itself as “an online news magazine, reporting on issues relevant to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer community,” wants to give it to you no matter what:

If HIV was God’s punishment for gays, then coronavirus is God’s punishment for Christians https://t.co/y4SZeDNIoz — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) April 16, 2020

Mark Segal writes in his “commentary”:

So, according to their logic, if God showed his anger on the issue of LGBTQ equality by striking San Francisco with AIDS, then God must now be angry with religious people by striking the headquarters of the world’s religions with the COVID-19: Rome, headquarters of Catholics; Athens, the headquarters of Greek Orthodoxy; Moscow, the headquarters of Russian orthodoxy; London, home of the Anglican communion; Mecca, home of Muslims; Jerusalem, home of Jewish faith; and Salt Lake City, home of the Mormons. Now let’s compare and see what God’s wrath is. San Francisco has under 1000 cases and only 12 deaths. All of the headquarters cities of the world’s major religions, religions that at one point or another have discriminated against the LGBTQ community, have more cases and more deaths than San Francisco. San Francisco is the least affected of all the cities. As the extremists always say: God’s plagues are aimed at those who utter hate speech against their chosen followers. It turns out, in this case, the chosen people is the LGBTQ community.

Welp.

WTF is wrong with you? — Keith Maniac, Ragged Middle Class (@CutItOutPutin) April 16, 2020

i just learned that my friend’s mother died from coronavirus. she was a lovely human being. i get that your feelings were hurt back in the 80s when people said stupid things. i don’t understand how 30 years could have passed without you learning anything from it. — masshole (@dudelerbug) April 16, 2020

I’m gonna file this under how to utterly destroy a movement that took decades to build in 10 minutes — JennJustPlayTheGame (@JennPlayTheGame) April 16, 2020