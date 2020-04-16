Unlike her former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan has been a persistent — and, even more importantly, consistent — advocate for women who, like her, are victims of sexual assault.

So while Milano’s out there with most of the MSM making excuses for ignoring Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden, McGowan’s over here calling out the media for their shameless and blatantly partisan double standard:

FIX YOUR HEADLINE.⁩ This is The Troublesome Joe Biden Story. @thenation https://t.co/gW25YOE2Es — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 15, 2020

My fight is with the media. How the journalists and press outlets treat assault victims with their slanted & misogynistic writing directly affects how we assault victims are treated in the world. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 15, 2020

The media loves an upper class blonde like the honorable Christine Blasey Ford. Make no mistake the slander of the brave Tara Reade is because she’s not a Liberal feminist’s idea of what Joe Biden would want to touch. #theNation pic.twitter.com/NSKleg1Jol — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 16, 2020

Damn.

This is class warfare. Make no mistake. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 16, 2020

***

Related:

‘You are a lie. You have always been a lie.’ Rose McGowan absolutely torches Alyssa Milano for her flaming #MeToo hypocrisy

‘Evil lives and it LOVES the DNC’: Rose McGowan PUMMELS WaPo and the DNC for their treatment of Biden accuser, Tara Reade