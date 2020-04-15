Earlier today, tweeter Jim McCarthy asked New York Times reporters Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin why they haven’t been all over Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden:

@KateKelly @RPogrebin, It appears you both have remained silent on the Biden sexual harassment story, even when your top editor contrasted it with NYT’s Kavanaugh coverage. Why is that? #TaraReade — Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) April 15, 2020

For what it’s worth, Kelly did respond. Unfortunately, her response was — shall we say? — lacking:

Not true. I praised my colleague @llerer and @melbournecoal's excellent and thorough reporting, both in the paper and on yesterday's Daily. — Kate Kelly (@katekelly) April 15, 2020

And as our executive editor @deanbaquet pointed out in a recent interview with my colleague @benyt, Kavanaugh "was a live, ongoing story that had become the biggest political story in the country. It was just a different news judgment moment." — Kate Kelly (@katekelly) April 15, 2020

Oh, Kate … was that really the best you could come up with?

Yes, what I mean is your view on the story’s importance and the vastly different emphasis that NYT placed on the Kavanaugh coverage. Can you see how readers regard that as a double standard and that a presidential race is also a “live, ongoing, big political story”? — Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) April 15, 2020

NARRATOR: She can’t see, and/or doesn’t care. — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) April 15, 2020

Clearly not.

The only reason the Biden story isn’t “the biggest political story in the country” is because reporters are actively ignoring it and looking for opportunities to write it off. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2020

As opposed to Joe Biden … who is running for President! — Anthony (@PhinsTweets) April 15, 2020

Biden is running for President right now. — Mr. Boomerbastic (@WBYeatsCalledIt) April 15, 2020

Unlike a presidential race during a pandemic? — neontaster (@neontaster) April 15, 2020

Yup doesn't hold up to *checks notes* a nominee for PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. — Brent Block (@BBlock19) April 15, 2020

Out of curiosity, where does "major party nominee for president" rank in terms of live, ongoing political stories? — John Rabe (@johnrabeFL) April 15, 2020

How the guy trying to be president isn't a big story to the NYT is amazing — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 15, 2020

Not really amazing when you consider that this is the New York Times we’re dealing with.