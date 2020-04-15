As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN recently ran a story that might as well have been written by the ChiComs themselves, “straight-up [regurgitating] Chinese propaganda.”

CNN must’ve gotten tired of all the people calling them out for doing the ChiComs’ dirty work, because they’ve made some, um, adjustments to their original story.

Trending

The headline, which initially read “China’s PLA Navy is controlling coronavirus and aircraft carrier’s deployment proves it, report says.” Here’s the headline now:

That is … not the same thing.

And, as the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams reports, “the opening paragraphs have also been heavily amended.” Click the link to see how.

Notably — but not surprisingly — CNN’s report contains no editor’s note or note of any kind acknowledging the significant changes that were made — or anything even remotely resembling an apology for parroting ChiCom propaganda.

At this point, we’d expect nothing else from them.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChiComsChinaChinese propagandaCNNcoronavirusCOVID19Global TimesPeople's Liberation ArmyU.S. Navy