Andrew Clark, the Trump campaign’s rapid response director, had some thoughts about Barack Obama’s recent endorsement of Joe Biden for president:

There's something laughably self-unaware about BARACK OBAMA endorsing JOE BIDEN to "rebuild our economy." Don't ask to see their resume or any references. They won't have much. https://t.co/VC43WBPHg2 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 14, 2020

And Andrew Bates, the Biden campaign’s rapid response director, had some thoughts about that:

He said about the team that rescued the country from the Great Recession and delivered the longest streak of job growth in American history, as our economy plummets during an outbreak his boss failed to protect us from despite warning after warning. https://t.co/hjaVbWF9VD — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) April 14, 2020

Hmmm … are you sure you wanna pull at that thread, Andrew Bates?

I'll let the American people respond to this one. The trend is pretty clear. In nearly every indicator, Americans have made it clear they have more confidence in President Trump's economic leadership than the failed Obama-Biden record. pic.twitter.com/DiP1XuoX6a — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 14, 2020

Care to respond, Mr. Bates?

You're welcome for the economic recovery that Donald Trump inherited from us and then squandered when he bought China's spin about containment while disregarding his own experts and Joe Biden's public warnings. Don't worry – we'll clean up your mess. https://t.co/2DPbmDPjVe — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) April 14, 2020

Oof. There’s a mess here, all right

You have to wonder who Bates beat out for this gig.

You twit. He called the China flight bans xenophobic before walking them back. Your regulate everything strategy from your cabinet mini-fascists hamstrung the economy. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 14, 2020

Joe Bidens public warnings? 😆 People should be warning the public about Joe Biden… — innkeepers90-91 (@michael85949518) April 14, 2020

No kidding.

That dude is Joe Biden's rapid response guy. He just flat out lied trying to dunk on someone. https://t.co/iWvFsBltr5 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2020