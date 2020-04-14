Yesterday, former CNN journalist Jim Clancy told D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden that few journalists “took Beijing’s [COVID19] numbers at face value.”

I don't think many journalists took Beijing's numbers at face value. But, of course, no one can take Donald Trump's (like Putin's) statements at face value, either. South Korea has been pretty open. — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) April 14, 2020

That was BS, of course, and Holden offered up just a handful of the many available receipts proving that Clancy was full of it.

Holden could have stopped beclowning Clancy right then and there, but where’s the fun in that?

So @ClancyReports told me the other day that he doesn’t “think many journalists took Beijing’s number at face value.” In good faith, I thought maybe he was one of the good ones so I took a peak at his tweets on China. Spoiler: Jim is a uniquely good example of my point. Thread. pic.twitter.com/XMuorjqwk2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

Pull up a chair and get comfy … this thread’s a doozy:

First and foremost, I took a look to see if he’s parroted China’s numbers. He has. But it goes so, so far beyond that. pic.twitter.com/b4jDq95bR0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

He’s also pushed the ridiculous notion that China’s new cases are only coming from outside China. pic.twitter.com/9UBzQ9mBCE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

He’s pushed actual Chinese propaganda from @SCMPNews, a well-known mouthpiece for Beijing, and beyond. Including plenty that is pretty obviously anti-American in its intent. Just look at these headlines. pic.twitter.com/tPZCDKe6Qr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

He’s helped cover for China even when Americans have criticized China’s propaganda campaign. Including giving voice to their propaganda minister. pic.twitter.com/sfmd4ghaWK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

He’s helped extol the spread of China’s “model of virus management” without mentioning the parts about disappearing dissidents and killing doctors. pic.twitter.com/vrcTOqbDkf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

This is just beyond me. pic.twitter.com/ckzKIf0u4L — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

This isn’t anything new. He’s pushed Chinese propaganda since the start of this thing. Plus, like many media folks, he was quick to push the thinking that the virus may not be that serious…a perspective they attack Trump over. pic.twitter.com/BPSFnqWiF9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

It’s not even new relative to the outbreak. He’s done this before, too. China as anti-pollution leader, absent the context of their leading the world in output? Classic PR bait-and-switch. pic.twitter.com/paqFIz4HIk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

This one presented without introduction. pic.twitter.com/8WJv3YN16J — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

So, @ClancyReports, I would reiterate that I believe you’re mistaken about the role journalists have played in all this. If you’re looking for some examples, your twitter history is a good place to start. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 14, 2020

But Holden has an important parting reminder when it comes to the media’s COVID19 coverage: