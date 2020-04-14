Yesterday, former CNN journalist Jim Clancy told D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden that few journalists “took Beijing’s [COVID19] numbers at face value.”

That was BS, of course, and Holden offered up just a handful of the many available receipts proving that Clancy was full of it.

Holden could have stopped beclowning Clancy right then and there, but where’s the fun in that?

Pull up a chair and get comfy … this thread’s a doozy:

Trending

Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a … well, you know.

Clancy done been drug.

But Holden has an important parting reminder when it comes to the media’s COVID19 coverage:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChiComsChinaChinese propagandacoronavirusCOVID19Drew HoldenJim Clancy