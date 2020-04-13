At today’s White House COVID19 press briefing, Donald Trump played a campaign-ad-style video that offered a less-than-flattering portrayal of the media — using the media’s own words, of course.

Yeah, if there’s one thing we’ve learned from all this, it’s that the media never downplayed the severity of COVID19. No, sirree.

Well anyway, CNN never had any intention of broadcasting the press briefing in its entirety, but after that video, they definitely weren’t in the mood:

Speaking of “propaganda,” CNN apparently gave their graphics department the go-ahead to have a bit of fun with the portions of Trump’s presser that the network did air:

Great work, CNN!

CNN doesn’t want to broadcast Donald Trump’s COVID19 pressers because they don’t want to be a showcase for his immaturity … but chyrons like that are Real News, Mr. President.

For the ages!

Because editorializing is hard news when Real Journalists™ say it is.

No one thinking rationally thinks it’s a good look for CNN. But CNN gave up trying to appear professional some time ago.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

