Put on your shocked faces, because the Bulwark’s got a bone to pick with Donald Trump.

It seems Trump deserves to share the blame for the COVID19 crisis with the Chinese government.

Guys, you'll never believe this, but a writer from the Bulwark found a way to blame Trump for something. https://t.co/xPNMGoFejM — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) April 10, 2020

Here, let Bulwark political columnist Amanda Carpenter explain:

The Chinese government absolutely caused the outbreak. But our officials had the opportunity to protect our citizens. You can blame both the Chinese government and America’s executive branch. Including our president.https://t.co/kF7bebzzZf — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 10, 2020

The guy came to power promising to build walls, deport millions, and travel ban his way into putting America First. Instead, the worst outbreak in a century happened on his watch. https://t.co/kF7bebzzZf — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 10, 2020

We intended to post an excerpt from Carpenter’s piece. But honestly, the whole thing is just so jaw-droppingly insane, we couldn’t decide which portion to pull for you. Suffice it to say, the gist of the piece is that Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and the Republicans are at least as evil as the Chinese government, if not moreso.

This article fails to produce an argument as to what the administration failed to do exactly. All it does is go after moderate Republicans up for re-election for supporting the president. Did Rick Wilson underwrite this? — InExemplum (@inexemplum) April 10, 2020

We have no doubt he wholeheartedly approves.

It’s really hard watching unserious people make arguments like this knowing full well she would’ve been screeching about pandemic hysteria if Trump had acted any earlier. Predictable. https://t.co/EGl2ReCxVi — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 10, 2020

Keep going Amanda! You’re almost in JRubin territory! — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 10, 2020

How exciting!