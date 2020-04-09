As Twitchy told you yesterday, Rick Wilson’s baby, The Lincoln Project, has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president:

Seems like that makes now as good a time as any to take a stroll down Memory Lane and look back at some of Rick Wilson’s past thoughts on Joe Biden:

Biden also has the impulse control of a toddler on speed, and no real intellectual framework or philosophy. 2/3 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 11, 2012

A Republican losing to Hillary would be honorable combat. Losing to Biden would be like being defeated by BoBo the Rabbit Boy. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2013

No, let me remind you again, Washington press…Joe Biden is a moron. A charming, affable moron, but a moron by any standard. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2013

Biden is in Asia. Cue your weird uncle doing the Chinese imitation only he finds funny and muttering about the Yellow Peril. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 3, 2013

@ZekeJMiller I read "Biden" and "train tour" and I see him in a propeller beanie shouting "CHOO CHOO! CHOO CHOO! CHOO! CHOO!!" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 6, 2014

Oh, well. We've deployed Biden to quiet Ukraine. Expect the flames to keep rising. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 19, 2014

Holder just said he found "great wisdom" from Joe Biden. Joe. Biden.

Joe….Biden. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2014

Oh oh. He mentioned trains. I hope someone has a towel for Biden. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 21, 2015

@NayroozB You realize I'm mocking Biden's well-known lack of self-awareness and intellectual horsepower, yes? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 23, 2015

Biden couldn't organize a birthday party, much less a coup. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 2, 2015

There’s lots more where that came from.

But before you get too excited about Rick Wilson looking like a complete jackass, he wants to tell you that you’re the one who really looks stupid here:

Or what they’re doing is showing that Rick Wilson is an opportunist, a grifter, and a fraud.

This is how seriously one should take The Lincoln Project's endorsement of Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/YZD1ymjEY2 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020

"But he should be president, tho." – Also Rick Wilson. https://t.co/WMtdFLYAdk — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020

"Vote for Biden for President to uphold conservative principles." – Also Rick Wilson https://t.co/1X2Th56YwV — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020

"I'm a conservative. I endorse Joe Biden for president." – Also Rick Wilson https://t.co/26VRKBr6M4 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020

"Please donate to the Lincoln Project to conserve conservatism. Also, we endorse Joe Biden for President. We're serious people." – Also Rick Wilson https://t.co/urVfjJ6g4F — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2020

Bless Rick Wilson’s intellectually dishonest heart.