As Twitchy told you yesterday, Rick Wilson’s baby, The Lincoln Project, has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president:

Seems like that makes now as good a time as any to take a stroll down Memory Lane and look back at some of Rick Wilson’s past thoughts on Joe Biden:

There’s lots more where that came from.

But before you get too excited about Rick Wilson looking like a complete jackass, he wants to tell you that you’re the one who really looks stupid here:

Or what they’re doing is showing that Rick Wilson is an opportunist, a grifter, and a fraud.

Bless Rick Wilson’s intellectually dishonest heart.

