Have you got your shocked faces handy?

It’s OK if you don’t … you’re not gonna need them:

Is there anyone who didn’t see that coming?

Trending

And by “everything,” we mean, of course, “nothing.”

The Lincoln Project cares. They’re probably the only ones.

What the Real Conservatives™ at the Lincoln Project don’t seem to understand is that it’s possible to speak out against the worst aspects of Trumpism without, you know, endorsing Democrats and the Left. But when your mission statement is basically “Vote Blue No Matter Who,” what else should we expect? These people would endorse Bernie Sanders if Sanders were the nominee. They don’t care about defending conservatism; it’s unlikely they ever did.

Tags: 2020Donald TrumpendorsementGOPJoe BidenLincoln Projectrepublicans