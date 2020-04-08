Have you got your shocked faces handy?

It’s OK if you don’t … you’re not gonna need them:

Is there anyone who didn’t see that coming?

This changes everything — Lucas Carson (@eklu65) April 8, 2020

And by “everything,” we mean, of course, “nothing.”

Mr. Trebek, I'll take things that no one cares about for 100. https://t.co/CtQc03aHYM — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 8, 2020

The Lincoln Project cares. They’re probably the only ones.

Yeah, that's not a GOP group. — Freeta Goodholm II (@Idislike_ACs) April 8, 2020

If it quacks like a duck (runs ads against Republican Senators) and looks like a duck (endorses a Democrat), it might be a duck (Democrat) https://t.co/9UI1j4SrSC — Sami Gilkes (@samigilkes) April 8, 2020

What the Real Conservatives™ at the Lincoln Project don’t seem to understand is that it’s possible to speak out against the worst aspects of Trumpism without, you know, endorsing Democrats and the Left. But when your mission statement is basically “Vote Blue No Matter Who,” what else should we expect? These people would endorse Bernie Sanders if Sanders were the nominee. They don’t care about defending conservatism; it’s unlikely they ever did.