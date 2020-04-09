Move over, MSM. There are more “respected” outlets who have decided that the best way to fight COVID19 is to kneel before the ChiComs.

Take it away, Nature:

You hate to see it.

No, really. You hate to see something like this.

The editorial begins like this:

When the World Health Organization (WHO) announced in February that the disease caused by the new coronavirus would be called COVID‑19, the name was quickly adopted by organizations involved in communicating public-health information. As well as naming the illness, the WHO was implicitly sending a reminder to those who had erroneously been associating the virus with Wuhan and with China in their news coverage— including Nature. That we did so was an error on our part, for which we take responsibility and apologize.

It’s only downhill from there. We can’t even pull excerpts because the whole thing is utterly shameful.

Naturally.

Next time, Nature, just keep it short and sweet — and honest:

