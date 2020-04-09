Move over, MSM. There are more “respected” outlets who have decided that the best way to fight COVID19 is to kneel before the ChiComs.

Take it away, Nature:

Editorial: On terminology, the advice is clear: we must all do everything we can to avoid and reduce stigma; not associate #COVID19 with particular groups of people or places; and emphasize that viruses do not discriminate — we are all at risk. https://t.co/9JL2MO4o5K — Nature (@nature) April 7, 2020

You hate to see it.

No, really. You hate to see something like this.

Here is the CCP-bootlicking editorial from Nature calling the association of COVID-19 with Wuhan, China "erroneous." https://t.co/NcfaeFX4qx — neontaster (@neontaster) April 9, 2020

The editorial begins like this:

When the World Health Organization (WHO) announced in February that the disease caused by the new coronavirus would be called COVID‑19, the name was quickly adopted by organizations involved in communicating public-health information. As well as naming the illness, the WHO was implicitly sending a reminder to those who had erroneously been associating the virus with Wuhan and with China in their news coverage— including Nature. That we did so was an error on our part, for which we take responsibility and apologize.

It’s only downhill from there. We can’t even pull excerpts because the whole thing is utterly shameful.

Wtf is this — kanyedian (@kanyedian) April 7, 2020

What is the point of this editorial? Only idiots blame individual Chinese people for this crisis. But the state of China is another matter. Millions of people will die because it suppressed awareness of a virus that might have been controlled if dealt with quickly — Jim (@n_equals_42) April 7, 2020

If I hear that phrase “does not discriminate” one more time… nobody ever said it did, nobody thinks it does. We aren’t kids, we know how viruses work. — Yusuf Tör (@yusuftor) April 7, 2020

I'm unsurprised that this is bylined "editorial" rather than someone actually putting their real name to this embarrassment. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 9, 2020

BTW Chinese propaganda outlets are all over this repeatedly trying to perpetuate the BS line of the many in the US media that acknowledging the Chinese origin of coronavirus is racist https://t.co/VVTIxpt2Gd — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 9, 2020

Naturally.

Nature magazine, one of the most respected scientific journals in the world, bends the knee to the Chinese Communist Party. Taking away social stigma and discrimination towards Asians, the coronavirus *did* start in Wuhan, China. This is despicable. https://t.co/mAnjgp9Fh9 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 9, 2020

Scientists like to claim their findings are authoritative because they're "objective" based on observable data and not subjective criteria. Politicized science cannot claim the same authority. https://t.co/egtVkzpugi — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) April 9, 2020

This is @nature telling us they are no longer worthy of respect. https://t.co/YnJakkhDZg — Mark “Wuhan-free BBQ” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) April 9, 2020

Next time, Nature, just keep it short and sweet — and honest: