The last thing people need in times of crisis is hope. Thank goodness for NBC News to set fire to any remaining shred of optimism we might have about hydroxychloroquine as a viable COVID19 treatment:

Thanks for that, NBC News.

No. No they cannot.

Yeah, but where’s the fun in that?

Based on what we’ve seen from the press so far, we have good reason to believe they’re genuinely eager to relentlessly push bad news & smash down any ray of hope. We feel like it goes without saying that hydroxychloroquine is not necessarily a universally effective miracle cure for COVID. But the article acknowledges that hydroxychloroquine treatment has shown some promising results and yet NBC News chose deliberately to frame it the way they did.

At this point, it seems safe to say that the media — particularly including the ChiCom propaganda pushers at NBC News — are actively rooting for as much devastation as possible.

