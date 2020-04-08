Bernie Sanders finally bowing out of the Democratic presidential race has been very difficult for his fanbase, but some are taking it especially hard.

Just look at model and devoted Bernie cheerleader Emily Ratajkowski:

COVID19 sucks, but the real tragedy is that an elderly socialist with three houses and a bunch of anti-Semitic pals won’t be POTUS next year.

Where are our hankies when we need them?

You hate to see it.

She kind of does, yeah.

Tags: 2020Bernie SandersEmily Ratajkowski