Bernie Sanders finally bowing out of the Democratic presidential race has been very difficult for his fanbase, but some are taking it especially hard.

Just look at model and devoted Bernie cheerleader Emily Ratajkowski:

I feel so hopeless and devastated and powerless. #BernieIsOurHope #BernieDropOut — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) April 8, 2020

COVID19 sucks, but the real tragedy is that an elderly socialist with three houses and a bunch of anti-Semitic pals won’t be POTUS next year.

Where are our hankies when we need them?

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) April 8, 2020

When a nude model feels jilted by a septuagenarian who is confused why he cannot bellow out bingo numbers this week because of the virus shutdown. https://t.co/UBxsCB3LBZ — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 8, 2020

You hate to see it.

LOL Imagine being this emotionally invested in a politician. — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) April 8, 2020

That you put that much faith and stock in a politician? Yeah, I’d feel the same if I were you. — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) April 8, 2020

You deserve this if you look at politicians as messianic figures. — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) April 8, 2020

She kind of does, yeah.