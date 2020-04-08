We’re not medical professionals, but we still have some medical advice for you: Don’t listen to Diamond and Silk.
Here’s one really good reason to ignore them:
The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 8, 2020
We’re gonna need a fact-check on that.
Actually no we won’t. It’s straight-up terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad garbage.
✍️🏼✍️🏼✍️🏼 https://t.co/Bfxzzduq3l
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 8, 2020
Get Diamond and Silk on The List right now.
Noted doctors Diamond and Silk pic.twitter.com/8ouMeMUgc2
— Deven Nunez Social Distancing Cow (@EmmReef) April 8, 2020
These ladies have a platform, somehow. The least they could do is use it to promote sound advice from actual medical professionals instead of word salad from charlatans.
Dear Drs Diamond and Silk,
I am allergic to peanut butter so should I eat a whole jar of it because I’ve been avoiding it all my life? The only way I can get immune to the negative effects of peanut butter on my system is to eat peanut butter, right?
Thanking you in advance.
— Zachity Zach (@ZachLev) April 8, 2020
i wonder if you can develop tornado immunity by standing in one
— marrYEEd (@yeeyee187) April 8, 2020
The only way we can become immune to volcanoes is to be in a volcano. https://t.co/8r8FAqdxwz
— Dr Hugo Hackenbush (@MangyLover) April 8, 2020
See how ridiculous you sound, ladies?
Could you maybe content yourselves with being talentless hacks who have made a career of failing upward, and maybe draw the line at not encouraging people to get killed?
— Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) April 8, 2020
Shut up https://t.co/w67SbnbtRu
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 8, 2020