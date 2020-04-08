We’re not medical professionals, but we still have some medical advice for you: Don’t listen to Diamond and Silk.

Here’s one really good reason to ignore them:

We’re gonna need a fact-check on that.

Actually no we won’t. It’s straight-up terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad garbage.

Get Diamond and Silk on The List right now.

These ladies have a platform, somehow. The least they could do is use it to promote sound advice from actual medical professionals instead of word salad from charlatans.

See how ridiculous you sound, ladies?

Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Diamond and Silkimmunityquarantine