We’re not medical professionals, but we still have some medical advice for you: Don’t listen to Diamond and Silk.

Here’s one really good reason to ignore them:

The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 8, 2020

We’re gonna need a fact-check on that.

Actually no we won’t. It’s straight-up terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad garbage.

Get Diamond and Silk on The List right now.

Noted doctors Diamond and Silk pic.twitter.com/8ouMeMUgc2 — Deven Nunez Social Distancing Cow (@EmmReef) April 8, 2020

These ladies have a platform, somehow. The least they could do is use it to promote sound advice from actual medical professionals instead of word salad from charlatans.

Dear Drs Diamond and Silk, I am allergic to peanut butter so should I eat a whole jar of it because I’ve been avoiding it all my life? The only way I can get immune to the negative effects of peanut butter on my system is to eat peanut butter, right? Thanking you in advance. — Zachity Zach (@ZachLev) April 8, 2020

i wonder if you can develop tornado immunity by standing in one — marrYEEd (@yeeyee187) April 8, 2020

The only way we can become immune to volcanoes is to be in a volcano. https://t.co/8r8FAqdxwz — Dr Hugo Hackenbush (@MangyLover) April 8, 2020

See how ridiculous you sound, ladies?

Could you maybe content yourselves with being talentless hacks who have made a career of failing upward, and maybe draw the line at not encouraging people to get killed? — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) April 8, 2020