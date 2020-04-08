Where would we be without Jim Acosta’s brand of intrepid reporting? Seriously, we can’t imagine how much worse off we’d be without Acosta bringing us Real News like this:

Six in 10 Americans now say the economy is in poor shape, up 30 points since last month, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS https://t.co/KlUgS86f2f — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 8, 2020

Well, knock us over with a feather.

There’s gotta be an explanation …

If only we could figure out why or what’s happened the last month…. pic.twitter.com/XbALZVVeIz — MarkMizzou (@MMS5833) April 8, 2020

Sounds like something pretty serious happened. — Rick Stanbough (@MaSp1engineer) April 8, 2020

It's a mystery why https://t.co/b2xMmUUcn9 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 8, 2020

And it's a BIG MYSTERY why, I'm sure. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) April 8, 2020

Yeah, the most trusted name in news is puzzled. — Bullshit Sir (@bullshitsir) April 8, 2020

We’d expect nothing less.

GREAT SCOOP. Big if true. — Spaghetti Cat (@Tummler123) April 8, 2020

Groundbreaking reporting here Jimmy. — Deplorable Guy (@deplorable_guy2) April 8, 2020

Good to know you are on the case Jim. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) April 8, 2020

Always.

It’s almost as if shutting down the economy has adverse effects. Thank you for your service. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) April 8, 2020

You should enter a competition between you and Captain Obvious. — Mark William Singler (@Equalizer008) April 8, 2020

We’re willing to bet that more than six in ten Americans now say that Jim Acosta is a joke.