Where would we be without Jim Acosta’s brand of intrepid reporting? Seriously, we can’t imagine how much worse off we’d be without Acosta bringing us Real News like this:
Six in 10 Americans now say the economy is in poor shape, up 30 points since last month, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS https://t.co/KlUgS86f2f
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 8, 2020
Well, knock us over with a feather.
*blinks* https://t.co/kGCf20vYEv
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 8, 2020
What's changed? https://t.co/7OSBqU4HDe
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 8, 2020
There’s gotta be an explanation …
If only we could figure out why or what’s happened the last month…. pic.twitter.com/XbALZVVeIz
— MarkMizzou (@MMS5833) April 8, 2020
Sounds like something pretty serious happened.
— Rick Stanbough (@MaSp1engineer) April 8, 2020
It's a mystery why https://t.co/b2xMmUUcn9
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 8, 2020
And it's a BIG MYSTERY why, I'm sure.
— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) April 8, 2020
Yeah, the most trusted name in news is puzzled.
— Bullshit Sir (@bullshitsir) April 8, 2020
We’d expect nothing less.
GREAT SCOOP. Big if true.
— Spaghetti Cat (@Tummler123) April 8, 2020
Groundbreaking reporting here Jimmy.
— Deplorable Guy (@deplorable_guy2) April 8, 2020
Good to know you are on the case Jim.
— Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) April 8, 2020
Always.
It’s almost as if shutting down the economy has adverse effects. Thank you for your service.
— jsparker3 (@jsparker31) April 8, 2020
You should enter a competition between you and Captain Obvious.
— Mark William Singler (@Equalizer008) April 8, 2020
We’re willing to bet that more than six in ten Americans now say that Jim Acosta is a joke.
So many productive people are laid off while the ones who point out this stuff remain gainfully employed. https://t.co/0gauqnIqRQ
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 8, 2020