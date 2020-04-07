It’s hard to argue that Donald Trump and the media don’t enjoy a symbiotic relationship of sorts. They need each other.
But maybe Trump’s starting to get a bit tired of the media’s schtick.
What's the price of oil, journo???
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 7, 2020
At today’s White House COVID19 presser, one journalist really wanted Donald Trump to address the price of oil. But he didn’t do his homework first:
REPORTER: "Checking on oil again today—"
TRUMP: "Where is it today? Give me the price."
REPORTER: "I am not sure, to be honest."
TRUMP: "How can you ask a question, when you don’t know the price?"
REPORTER: "I will look it up—"
TRUMP: "Let me just go to somebody else."
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 7, 2020
Oh man.
RIP to this guy. Trump never came back to him LMAO
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 7, 2020
Honestly, can you blame Trump?
Trump bizarrely refuses to take a question from a reporter about oil because the reporter can't tell him what the price of oil is pic.twitter.com/9zBJ50cRxd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020
Nothing bizarre about it. That reporter wasn’t prepared to ask the question he wanted an answer to.
savage pic.twitter.com/Qb63H788i2
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 7, 2020
This is incredibly embarrassing.
— Latinos4Trump (@PoliticsVandal) April 7, 2020
That was glorious. They better be prepared if they come for him.
— Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) April 7, 2020
poor guy saw his career and his pride flash before him at the same time
— free_continental_politics_from7to10 (@from7to10) April 7, 2020