It’s hard to argue that Donald Trump and the media don’t enjoy a symbiotic relationship of sorts. They need each other.

But maybe Trump’s starting to get a bit tired of the media’s schtick.

What's the price of oil, journo??? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 7, 2020

At today’s White House COVID19 presser, one journalist really wanted Donald Trump to address the price of oil. But he didn’t do his homework first:

REPORTER: "Checking on oil again today—" TRUMP: "Where is it today? Give me the price." REPORTER: "I am not sure, to be honest." TRUMP: "How can you ask a question, when you don’t know the price?" REPORTER: "I will look it up—" TRUMP: "Let me just go to somebody else." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k7b4BPK3I9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 7, 2020

Oh man.

RIP to this guy. Trump never came back to him LMAO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 7, 2020

Honestly, can you blame Trump?

Trump bizarrely refuses to take a question from a reporter about oil because the reporter can't tell him what the price of oil is pic.twitter.com/9zBJ50cRxd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020

Nothing bizarre about it. That reporter wasn’t prepared to ask the question he wanted an answer to.

This is incredibly embarrassing. — Latinos4Trump (@PoliticsVandal) April 7, 2020

That was glorious. They better be prepared if they come for him. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) April 7, 2020