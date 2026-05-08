Robert Reich Trips Over 'Future of the Dem Party' in Rush To Pin 'Fascist' Labels on SCOTUS Conservatives

We all know by now that when the Democrats don't get their way when it comes to Supreme Court rulings, that's a sign the court is "illegitimate" and needs to be expanded and filled with leftists (the "our cherished norms and institutions" crowd can be ironic).

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This is where former Clinton Labor Secretary and highly paid "wealth inequality" lecturer Robert Reich comes in.

Alito, Thomas and Roberts are basically fascists according to Reich, and his "proof" is more lies and of course continuing to obsess over January 6:

Alito flew multiple flags tied to Jan 6 insurrectionists.



Thomas just gave a speech on how "progressivism" is destroying the country — plus his wife was involved in the Jan 6 plot.



And Roberts has pushed "shadow docket" cases where justices make decisions without explaining… https://t.co/U5HDfKPIUh — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 7, 2026

Really, Bob?

It's just more projection from a lefty:

This tiny elf supports the guy with a Nazi tattoo https://t.co/vtDJcsBWq1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 7, 2026

Fact check: TRUE.

The proof? Reich has written a Substack published today that is titled "Meet the Future of the Democratic Party." The post ends this way:

Despite the Democratic establishment, a younger and more charismatic generation of populist and progressive Democrats is on the way to winning primaries and general election races across America. If Graham Platner beats Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine, which seems likely, he’s the kind of candidate who (in my humble opinion) will be the future of the Democratic Party.

Reich's attempt to project his guy onto SCOTUS conservatives is another fail.

Alito flew flags tied to the American founding, Bob. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) May 8, 2026

Alito flew multiple flags tied to the founding of the United States of America.



Fixed it for ya, Oompa Loompa. Stop lying. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 7, 2026

In case you're wondering what flag he's talking about. https://t.co/LMH0ECWbbt — Words Matter (@WordsMa30048486) May 7, 2026

Alito is a fascist and the Dem Senate candidate with a Nazi tattoo is "the future of the Democratic Party." That might make more sense if you're a Democrat named Reich.

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