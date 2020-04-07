Was CNN covering this moment from today’s White House COVID19 press briefing? We sincerely hope so:

Watch:

Hot damn.

A shot that the World Health Organization has had coming for a while.

The WHO’s conduct in the COVID19 crisis has been nothing short of shameful. It’s long past time their gravy train got cut off.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet featuring video, and the headline has been updated accordingly.

Update:

Let’s hope Trump makes good on his threat to withhold funding from the WHO. At least until they can get their act together.

