Was CNN covering this moment from today’s White House COVID19 press briefing? We sincerely hope so:

Trump just announced that the United States will stop sending money to the World Health Organization as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the world — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he will 'put a hold' on US funding to World Health Organization, says 'they missed the call' on pandemic. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 7, 2020

Trump: We're going to put a "very powerful hold" on money to the W.H.O. https://t.co/7S5p8hRtvN — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) April 7, 2020

NEW: Trump announces freeze on World Health Organization funding: "And we're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 7, 2020

Watch:

BREAKING: President Trump says he is putting a hold on funding to the @WHO pic.twitter.com/GqjI4lqfqU — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 7, 2020

Hot damn.

Shot across the bow https://t.co/MXfs7sXJKf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 7, 2020

A shot that the World Health Organization has had coming for a while.

It’s about time! — Jeff (@saltydog622) April 7, 2020

Best idea ever — Baby Juju Jr. (@BabyJujuJr1) April 7, 2020

Good. Let China fund them as their PR agency. https://t.co/3WYvNRyrZz — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 7, 2020

Good. It's the best thing he's announced since this started. https://t.co/f7ryeeiPdO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2020

The WHO’s conduct in the COVID19 crisis has been nothing short of shameful. It’s long past time their gravy train got cut off.

Update:

POTUS hedging now, saying they’re *looking at* stopping WHO funding. He’s right to pressure them hard & to point out how “China-centric” their organizational worldview seems to be — which is actually rather diplomatic. https://t.co/TrHWsgeWc7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 7, 2020

Asked if it's a good idea to freeze funding for the WHO during a pandemic, Trump walks this back less than 15 minutes later: "No, maybe not. I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but we're going to look at it." https://t.co/IFaXRwItv8 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 7, 2020

Let’s hope Trump makes good on his threat to withhold funding from the WHO. At least until they can get their act together.