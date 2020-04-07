WaPo syndicated columnist Dana Milbank is fed up with the wrong people being blamed for the COVID19 crisis. So he wrote a column defending them:

The right begins Phase One clinical trials on scapegoat candidates: Fauci, the W.H.O. and Jews. https://t.co/5OarO3fz04 — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) April 7, 2020

Fantastic work as usual, Dana!

Wait … what?

He isn't. No one mentioned the Jews but this article. — Potato (@GingerB98993223) April 7, 2020

Who the hell is talking about Jewish people? — Jshep72_ChinaLiedPeopleDied (@j_shep72) April 7, 2020

Maybe ive been stuck in my home for the last 3 weeks but what the hell does Jewish people have to do with this? — #Young2DC (@RiseNFallPod) April 7, 2020

Nothing. But that didn’t stop Milbank from trying to shoehorn them into it anyway:

But it’s painful for some to put the responsibility where it belongs. Christian broadcaster Rick Wiles, therefore, took a different tack. He blamed the Jews. “God is spreading it in your synagogues! You’re under judgment because you oppose his son, the Lord Jesus Christ,” he proclaimed on his TruNews platform. This is the same Rick Wiles who in November called Trump’s impeachment a “Jew coup.” And this is the same Rick Wiles whose TruNews outlet was granted press credentials by the Trump administration to cover the World Economic Forum in January; Wiles stayed in a room booked by the administration.

So dirtbag Rick Wiles (in addition to some rando with a swastika tattoo bursting into a Zoom Shabbat service) is Milbank’s evidence that Donald Trump and “the Right” are blaming the Jews for the COVID19 crisis? Milbank’s gonna have to do a lot better than that.

And a lot better than victimizing the WHO:

Still others try to distract from the Trump administration’s failures by blaming a globalist conspiracy. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) demanded an investigation into the WHO for “helping Communist China cover up a global pandemic.” Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, former Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), and Tom Cotton (Ark.), Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and pro-Trump outlets such as the Federalist and Breitbart have proclaimed similar sentiments. It’s fair to criticize WHO’s hesitation to declare a pandemic, and its credulity in sharing China’s claims and praising its efforts. But if the WHO had harshly attacked the Chinese response, we would have gotten even less cooperation and information out of China.

The WHO had no choice but to do China’s bidding and lie to the world about COVID19!

Please, Dana.

Please tell me how the WHO gets a pass on this virus. They told the world there was nothing to worry about until late January. They took China at its word and that was disastrous for us all. Trumps grandkids are Jewish. He is not blaming anyone based on religion — Tom Crowell (@tom_crowell51) April 7, 2020

@washingtonpost not worth the 29bux to read this. Nobody is blaming Fauci or the Jews. Indeed we look to Israel’s scientific and medical contribution on this problem. Sheesh. — Mike (@mcposwusnr) April 7, 2020

Dana Milbank is so hellbent on blaming this on Donald Trump and conservatives that he’s manufacturing blame where it doesn’t exist and insisting that actually guilty parties aren’t truly guilty.

What the hell! pic.twitter.com/Gxv80yrm2y — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) April 7, 2020

This is a new level of TDS im not familiar with. — Tricky Dick Politics (@TrickyDickPol) April 7, 2020

This form of TDS apparently includes amnesia as a symptom. As Greg Gutfeld points out:

reminder: this hack works for a paper that told people to get a grip over their virus concerns, that we should beware of an aggressive response, that the virus seems scarier than it really is. now he's playing a pathetic 6 degrees of separation with antisemitism. gross https://t.co/bADPOv1y1b — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 7, 2020

It really is gross.

Disgusting — gillian (@gillie144) April 7, 2020