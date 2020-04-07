WaPo syndicated columnist Dana Milbank is fed up with the wrong people being blamed for the COVID19 crisis. So he wrote a column defending them:

Fantastic work as usual, Dana!

Wait … what?

Trending

Nothing. But that didn’t stop Milbank from trying to shoehorn them into it anyway:

But it’s painful for some to put the responsibility where it belongs. Christian broadcaster Rick Wiles, therefore, took a different tack. He blamed the Jews. “God is spreading it in your synagogues! You’re under judgment because you oppose his son, the Lord Jesus Christ,” he proclaimed on his TruNews platform. This is the same Rick Wiles who in November called Trump’s impeachment a “Jew coup.” And this is the same Rick Wiles whose TruNews outlet was granted press credentials by the Trump administration to cover the World Economic Forum in January; Wiles stayed in a room booked by the administration.

So dirtbag Rick Wiles (in addition to some rando with a swastika tattoo bursting into a Zoom Shabbat service) is Milbank’s evidence that Donald Trump and “the Right” are blaming the Jews for the COVID19 crisis? Milbank’s gonna have to do a lot better than that.

And a lot better than victimizing the WHO:

Still others try to distract from the Trump administration’s failures by blaming a globalist conspiracy. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) demanded an investigation into the WHO for “helping Communist China cover up a global pandemic.” Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, former Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), and Tom Cotton (Ark.), Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and pro-Trump outlets such as the Federalist and Breitbart have proclaimed similar sentiments.

It’s fair to criticize WHO’s hesitation to declare a pandemic, and its credulity in sharing China’s claims and praising its efforts. But if the WHO had harshly attacked the Chinese response, we would have gotten even less cooperation and information out of China.

The WHO had no choice but to do China’s bidding and lie to the world about COVID19!

Please, Dana.

Dana Milbank is so hellbent on blaming this on Donald Trump and conservatives that he’s manufacturing blame where it doesn’t exist and insisting that actually guilty parties aren’t truly guilty.

 

This form of TDS apparently includes amnesia as a symptom. As Greg Gutfeld points out:

It really is gross.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismCOVID19Dana MilbankDonald TrumpDr. Anthony FauciJewsWHOWorld Health Organization