NBC News and MSNBC senior media reporter Dylan Byers is confused, you guys.
See, it seems that Politico is encouraging teams to take Friday, April 10, off:
This is an odd approach. In the middle of the biggest story of our lives, @Politico is giving “as many teams as possible” a day off on Friday. Why not stagger it across teams? News never sleeps, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/f0GwH9lhu3
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 7, 2020
Well, first of all:
Did you not read the rest of the email?
— NICK DYER (@MrNickDyer) April 7, 2020
That's literally what the rest of the message after the bolded one says they're doing.
— Political Punnery (@PoliticalPunner) April 7, 2020
Also:
Can people get a break?
— Gosspaine (@Gosspaine) April 7, 2020
People need rest.
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) April 7, 2020
let people get a break dude
— Arash Azizzada آرش (@87films) April 7, 2020
They're…humans? With compassion? And an interest in preserving the mental health of their coworkers?
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 7, 2020
And finally, who wants to tell him?
It’s a holiday
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 7, 2020
Religion. What is it? https://t.co/Od7zderNIC
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 7, 2020
Nothing odd with giving people the day off on Good Friday.
I’m gonna need that phone, Dylan.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 https://t.co/MSiLWHUrne
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 7, 2020
Wishing the best for all my brothers and sisters who observe Holy Week.
Times are tough. Families and livelihoods have been destroyed by this virus. For some, faith is the one constant.
Hats off to @politico for doing this.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 7, 2020
Here’s some advice for Dylan going forward:
Mind your own freaking business Karen.
— STAY HOME (@hillofbeans17) April 7, 2020