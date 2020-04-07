NBC News and MSNBC senior media reporter Dylan Byers is confused, you guys.

See, it seems that Politico is encouraging teams to take Friday, April 10, off:

This is an odd approach. In the middle of the biggest story of our lives, @Politico is giving “as many teams as possible” a day off on Friday. Why not stagger it across teams? News never sleeps, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/f0GwH9lhu3 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 7, 2020

Well, first of all:

Did you not read the rest of the email? — NICK DYER (@MrNickDyer) April 7, 2020

That's literally what the rest of the message after the bolded one says they're doing. — Political Punnery (@PoliticalPunner) April 7, 2020

Also:

Can people get a break? — Gosspaine (@Gosspaine) April 7, 2020

People need rest. — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) April 7, 2020

let people get a break dude — Arash Azizzada آرش (@87films) April 7, 2020

They're…humans? With compassion? And an interest in preserving the mental health of their coworkers? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 7, 2020

And finally, who wants to tell him?

It’s a holiday — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 7, 2020

Religion. What is it? https://t.co/Od7zderNIC — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 7, 2020

Nothing odd with giving people the day off on Good Friday. I’m gonna need that phone, Dylan. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 https://t.co/MSiLWHUrne — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 7, 2020

Wishing the best for all my brothers and sisters who observe Holy Week. Times are tough. Families and livelihoods have been destroyed by this virus. For some, faith is the one constant. Hats off to @politico for doing this. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 7, 2020

Here’s some advice for Dylan going forward: