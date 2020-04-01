Jennifer Rubin is not just a “conservative blogger”; she’s also a mathematician.

Check out her COVID19 math:

Hmmm … according to our calculations, Jennifer might be a useful idiot (who maybe isn’t even all that useful).

Trending

They really do.

Not to mention too incoherent.

What a time to be alive.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chinacoronavirus deathsCOVID19COVID19 deathsdeathDonald TrumpJennifer Rubin