Jennifer Rubin is not just a “conservative blogger”; she’s also a mathematician.

Check out her COVID19 math:

Trump death toll= Total dead- lives that would have been spared had he acted on warnings. The rest are victims of Trump's stupidity and narcissism. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 1, 2020

Hmmm … according to our calculations, Jennifer might be a useful idiot (who maybe isn’t even all that useful).

You accidentally posted this on Twitter instead of Weibo, Jen. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 1, 2020

I hope Xi sees this. 👍 — China caused a pandemic (@thealexvanness) April 1, 2020

The CCP thanks you for your service — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) April 1, 2020

Watch this get RT’d by every Chinese government official https://t.co/Pwg7pkhOw1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2020

Can’t wait for the CCP to quote tweet this. They love when our “journalists” are better at their own propaganda than they are. — Captalist pig and 🎼LOOOOOVING🎼 it (@DezImpeach) April 1, 2020

They really do.

Eh, this one might be too aggressive and undiplomatic for genocidal CCP propagandists tbh https://t.co/ek1ZXoWQXU — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 1, 2020

Not to mention too incoherent.

“The rest”?? Her tweet isn’t even coherent — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 1, 2020

Holy crap, I never thought I'd see someone swing and miss by several astronomical units. But now I have. — A Bear (@Bearocalypse) April 1, 2020

What a time to be alive.

JFC That's a bad take Even for you — Michael_irl (@Ammo_irl) April 1, 2020