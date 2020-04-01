At yesterday’s White House COVID19 press briefing, Donald Trump warned of a very difficult two weeks ahead:

NEW: Trump says next two weeks in the U.S. will be "very painful" and that he wants "every American to be prepared for the days that lie ahead."https://t.co/t7V1Vj76tC — Axios (@axios) March 31, 2020

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar responded with praise for Allah:

That prompted one tweeter to respond to Omar with this passage from the Quran:

"Nor come nigh to fornication/adultery: for it is a shameful (deed) and an evil, opening the road (to other evils)."

— Qur'an, Sura 17 (Al-Isra), ayat 3 — Retawa Agnihotri (@RetwaA) April 1, 2020

Omar responded with another:

“And those who accuse chaste women, and produce not four witnesses, flog them with eighty stripes, and reject their testimony forever. They indeed are the Faasiqoon (liars, rebellious, disobedient to Allaah)” [al-Noor 24:4]. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 1, 2020

Oh dear.

Uhhh.. Look up the meaning of "chaste" and I am pretty sure you are not counted among those who meet that criteria. — Ricky G. (@Rickys_OpEd) April 1, 2020

Chaste? You gotta be kidding. — Sarcasma (@chrizT2020) April 1, 2020

Aside from the laughable notion that Ilhan Omar is chaste, though, her response seems … pretty violent.

Is she… proposing lashings for this person? https://t.co/Ikr5yniBWm — neontaster (@neontaster) April 1, 2020

Didn't see the "let's give lashes to people who say mean things to me on Twitter" take coming, but there it is https://t.co/K3gFV1UiY0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 1, 2020

Rep. Omar with all due respect, as a fellow Muslim, I don't think we should be promoting lashing or corporal punishment, especially as an elected official who represents a diverse set of believers and non-believers. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 1, 2020

Seriously Congresswoman? You’re a US lawmaker, considering ISIS & other Islamists have only recently implemented such scripture with horrific results, how appropriate do you think it is for you to be publicly citing this passage advocating lashing other human beings, so publicly? pic.twitter.com/MdvaKTXshX — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) April 1, 2020

Yikes.

People are focusing on a member of congress endorsing flogging with this tweet but I just can't get past the 'chaste woman' part of this. https://t.co/CWvEMHbHoq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2020

Honestly, it’s all bad. The whole thing.

@SirajAHashmi Come get your girl. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2020

Heh.

Seriously, though. Ilhan Omar’s gotta go on The List for sure.