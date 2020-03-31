We’re sure this is just a coincidence, but it seems post-worthy nonetheless.

It seems that Symone D. Sanders, Joe Biden’s senior adviser, has tried to memory-hole her previous tweets about Brett Kavanaugh. After Biden’s former staffer Tara Reade excused him of sexually assaulting her:

It’s kind of strange that after Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault, his Senior Adviser, @SymoneDSanders went through and deleted all of her Tweets about Kavanaugh. What happened here? pic.twitter.com/ZxGHz17Ec0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2020

Huh.

Huh. Imagine that… — Sophiestications (@Sophiesticatio2) March 31, 2020

Well, I'll be darned. 🤔 — NormalAmerican (@KowboyKandy) March 31, 2020

So weird, right?

And yes, these Tweets are real. They are embedded in this article and if you click on them they come up as deleted. You can view them here: https://t.co/5Rsfip39hs pic.twitter.com/VHGyfxq3K6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2020

In case you’re unfamiliar with the allegations, this is Tara Reade: pic.twitter.com/HmKPtot2EW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2020

Why would Symone D. Sanders delete all those tweets?

Unbelievable. Actually, it is believable. — Nick (@Nick16028023) March 31, 2020