We’re sure this is just a coincidence, but it seems post-worthy nonetheless.
It seems that Symone D. Sanders, Joe Biden’s senior adviser, has tried to memory-hole her previous tweets about Brett Kavanaugh. After Biden’s former staffer Tara Reade excused him of sexually assaulting her:
It’s kind of strange that after Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault, his Senior Adviser, @SymoneDSanders went through and deleted all of her Tweets about Kavanaugh.
What happened here? pic.twitter.com/ZxGHz17Ec0
And yes, these Tweets are real.
They are embedded in this article and if you click on them they come up as deleted.
You can view them here: https://t.co/5Rsfip39hs pic.twitter.com/VHGyfxq3K6
In case you’re unfamiliar with the allegations, this is Tara Reade: pic.twitter.com/HmKPtot2EW
Why would Symone D. Sanders delete all those tweets?
Unbelievable. Actually, it is believable.
The hypocrisy and silence on display regarding the Tara Reade charges is a thing to behold.
Remember, there's no evidence Kavanaugh and Blasey-Ford *ever even met.* Reade worked for Biden, so her charges, while unproven, are much more credible than the Kavanaugh accusations. https://t.co/STN1ZM3U1b
