Elizabeth Warren is very upset, you guys.

See, not only did she flame out spectacularly in the Democratic presidential race, but she says Massachusetts got screwed by the federal government.

It’s “unacceptable”!

Trump told states they were on their own to purchase medical equipment, so that’s what MA tried to do. But then the federal government outbid MA at least 3 times – and reports show two of our orders were seized by federal authorities. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/QlyFUpkdpf — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 31, 2020

First of all:

He also absolutely did not tell the states they were on their own to get their supplies. — X_Miller__Lite_X (@_Miller__Lite_) March 31, 2020

She can’t help but lie. It’s part of who she is.

And secondly, since when does Elizabeth Warren have a problem with an all-powerful federal government?

Yes the consolidation of federal power IS a bad thing isn’t it? https://t.co/dDYrILhoHH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Don’t you just hate it when that happens, Liz?

Her entire campaign was based on the consolidation of federal power. Oops I guess. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

Oops.

And yet, you still want the federal government put in control of *ALL* healthcare… THAT is unacceptable. — Buck Stodgers (@BuckStodgers) March 31, 2020

It was your campaign plan ma’am — Dan Stringer, Not Seizing Economically (@Danstringer74) March 31, 2020

only okay if she’s in control — speros (@speros901) March 31, 2020

That’s pretty much what it boils down to. If she’s in charge, give the federal government all the power.