As Twitchy told you earlier, CBS News got caught using footage from an Italian hospital in a story about COVID19 in New York. We know, we were as shocked as the rest of you at the idea that a respectable news organization would use deception to sensationalize.
Well, turns out, it wasn’t deception, per se. See, according to CBS News, it was just “an editing mistake.?
NEW:CBS News tells me the misleading video showing an Italian hospital during a segment on NY coronavirus crisis was "an editing mistake." No word yet on issuing an on-air correction.
"It was an editing mistake. We took immediate steps to remove it from all platforms and shows."
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 30, 2020
Thank goodness for their quick and decisive action!
sure sure https://t.co/fibI4lffoG
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 30, 2020
"Editing mistake"?? I don't think sooooo.
— malr1960 (@malr1960) March 30, 2020
— Janzy75 (@janzy75) March 30, 2020
What incentive would CBS News have to lie? Oh.
You misspelled "we got caught".
— David Williams (@DavidAlWilliams) March 30, 2020
"once we got caught, we took immediate steps to remove the propaganda"
— DeweyEye2020 (@deweyeye2020) March 30, 2020
We took immediate steps as soon as we got caught
— Beto Delecto (@BetoCasioReally) March 30, 2020
It's always an honest "editing mistake." Always from some "low-level staffer."
I mean, what do the Senior Editors at CBS News do all damn day? Besides the usual Orange-man bad circle jerk?
— Alan Ballinger (@AlanBallinger) March 30, 2020
The mistakes always flow in one direction.
— Jim Paine (@JimPaine18) March 30, 2020
It's an "editing mistake" because they got caught. @CBSNews is #FakeNews
— Kaycee Knox (@KayceeKnox88) March 30, 2020