As Twitchy told you earlier, CBS News got caught using footage from an Italian hospital in a story about COVID19 in New York. We know, we were as shocked as the rest of you at the idea that a respectable news organization would use deception to sensationalize.

Well, turns out, it wasn’t deception, per se. See, according to CBS News, it was just “an editing mistake.?

NEW:CBS News tells me the misleading video showing an Italian hospital during a segment on NY coronavirus crisis was "an editing mistake." No word yet on issuing an on-air correction. "It was an editing mistake. We took immediate steps to remove it from all platforms and shows." — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 30, 2020

Thank goodness for their quick and decisive action!

"Editing mistake"?? I don't think sooooo. — malr1960 (@malr1960) March 30, 2020

What incentive would CBS News have to lie? Oh.

You misspelled "we got caught". — David Williams (@DavidAlWilliams) March 30, 2020

"once we got caught, we took immediate steps to remove the propaganda" — DeweyEye2020 (@deweyeye2020) March 30, 2020

We took immediate steps as soon as we got caught — Beto Delecto (@BetoCasioReally) March 30, 2020

It's always an honest "editing mistake." Always from some "low-level staffer." I mean, what do the Senior Editors at CBS News do all damn day? Besides the usual Orange-man bad circle jerk? — Alan Ballinger (@AlanBallinger) March 30, 2020