As Twitchy told you earlier, CBS News got caught using footage from an Italian hospital in a story about COVID19 in New York. We know, we were as shocked as the rest of you at the idea that a respectable news organization would use deception to sensationalize.

Well, turns out, it wasn’t deception, per se. See, according to CBS News, it was just “an editing mistake.?

Thank goodness for their quick and decisive action!

Trending

What incentive would CBS News have to lie? Oh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS NewscoronavirusCOVID19EditingItalymistakeNew York