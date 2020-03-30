Damn, it feels good to be Brian Stelter!

Seriously, making fat stacks by spending your day watching another network and complaining about it sounds like a pretty sweet gig. Not even Fox News covers Fox News as extensively as Brian Stelter:

Trump is self-isolating on Fox News. https://t.co/81FNw5swP8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2020

Stelter writes:

If the ratings-conscious president had wanted to reach a bigger audience, he would have called into the “Today” show or “Good Morning America.” If he had wanted to be heard on the global stage, he would have granted an interview to CNN. His decision to stay on Fox suggest he wants to shore up his base — and avoid difficult questioning. … He has turned down all interview requests from CNN.

Considering CNN’s open hostility to Donald Trump and the network’s reluctance to air the COVID19 press briefings without being filtered through their talking heads, is it really a surprise that Trump keeps giving CNN the cold shoulder?

Except he’s holding daily pressers and your network and many others are censoring him. So, who’s the problem, really? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ztopED0u4R — Jessica (@lizzyscardinal) March 30, 2020

Except when he gives his daily briefings that NPR, CNN, ABC, MSNBC, CBS prefer to censor 🤷🏻‍♀️. https://t.co/V2b1X951xY — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) March 30, 2020

Maybe @CNN should try actual REPORTING — hinkyaz5 (@hinkyaz5) March 30, 2020

Why would he bother with any of you at this point? — J duff (@DuffJeremy) March 30, 2020

America is self isolating from you. — William Davis (@davis1988will) March 30, 2020

But all is not lost, Brian:

At least you can still turn to Sean Penn. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) March 30, 2020

Michael Avenatti might be available. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) March 30, 2020

***

