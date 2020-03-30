It’s good to know that just because CNN frequently cuts away from Donald Trump’s COVID19 press briefings doesn’t mean their best and brightest aren’t still paying close attention.

Take fact-checking CNN reporter Daniel Dale, for instance. Check out how he busted Trump today:

Wow, busted! Thanks once again to an intrepid journalist at CNN, the network going out of its way not to question the ChiComs’ COVID19 narrative but won’t let Donald Trump get away with not publicly identifying someone allegedly comatose after contracting COVID19.

Count on it.

