It’s good to know that just because CNN frequently cuts away from Donald Trump’s COVID19 press briefings doesn’t mean their best and brightest aren’t still paying close attention.

Take fact-checking CNN reporter Daniel Dale, for instance. Check out how he busted Trump today:

"I have some friends that are unbelievably sick," Trump says. "In one case he's unconscious. In a coma. And you say, how did that happen." This is the third time Trump has spoken of this friend, who has not been publicly identified. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 30, 2020

Wow, busted! Thanks once again to an intrepid journalist at CNN, the network going out of its way not to question the ChiComs’ COVID19 narrative but won’t let Donald Trump get away with not publicly identifying someone allegedly comatose after contracting COVID19.

I know this is hard for the doxxing network to understand, but maybe he just wants to protect his friend's privacy? https://t.co/1ZHZDI4XsH — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 30, 2020

Ah, CNN gonna fact check Trump all the way to the hospital, ffs. https://t.co/rWEDBMpNVZ — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 30, 2020

Count on it.

