America has more COVID19 cases than China, didn’t you know? The Chinese government has basically stopped COVID19 in its tracks with their bold leadership!

And it’s music to Hillary Clinton’s ears:

Screenshot just in case:

See what she did there, guys?

So Hillary Clinton, like the New York Times, is more than happy to help spread ChiCom propaganda to hit Donald Trump.

She doesn’t have to believe it; she just needs to spread it.

Sick people and dead bodies are worth it if she can stick it to Trump.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets, text, and a screenshot.

Tags: Americaamerica firstChinaChinese propagandacoronavirusCOVID19Donald Trump