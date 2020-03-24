While Nancy Pelosi and Democrats effectively hold Americans hostage (if you’ll pardon our violent rhetoric) with their shameful COVID19 relief shenanigans, Americans are legitimately suffering. Maybe it’s because wealthy Democrats like Pelosi can’t relate to most Americans on a financial level, or maybe it’s because they’re just awful people.

In any event, every second Democrats play games with Americans’ livelihoods is a second those Americans can’t get back. And there are very real, very serious consequences to Dems’ actions — or lack thereof.

This afternoon, radiologist Pradeep Shanker shared a story that Democrats would be wise to read but will in all likelihood ignore, just as they are ignoring similar stories from countless other Americans who own small businesses:

Half of you are not going to believe my next story…but it is true. So the wife and I were out of food, so we went to our local pickup place. The owner has become a friend of ours, and we wanted to support him during these tough times. He then started on politics… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

Notably, he is from the area. His uncle is a prominent Democrat, most of his family are Democrats. I've know the family for some time. But oh, man, is this guy pissed. He knows I used to be a Republican, so he started in… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

After this weekend, he said he doesn't know if he will ever vote Dem again (His words, not mine). I asked how bad his situation was; he said he was struggling. He is now working 14 hours a day because can't afford his staff, even still he might not be able to cover the rent. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

He is not at all convinced that Congress will help in time to save his business. "What good will it do if the help comes in May?" His landlord has already said they want their payment by the regular date or they will go to court. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

He then listed the numerous spending things Pelosi added this weekend to bill…and he himself mentioned things like the NEA and the Kennedy Center funding. Remember: This guy is a DEMOCRAT. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

He also talked about how soon they open up the economy. He was quite intelligent about it; he said he knew it would be a trade off, but he said if this goes on for 10 weeks…most of his business owner friends would be out of business. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

So, of course, this is a single small business owner in Columbus, and that is all anecdotal. And he probably talked to me because he knows my politics. But, I do wonder how much of 'Main Street' feels this way. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

That small business owner in Columbus is not alone. Far from it.

I just feel so badly for him. — Jerry (@jerrylieb12) March 24, 2020

Yeah. And he is one example of millions. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 24, 2020

Wake up, Democrats. It’s not just your political careers you’re risking with your gamesmanship; it’s people’s lives.

