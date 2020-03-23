If only Hillary Clinton were running the country instead of Donald Trump, there’d be no COVID19 pandemic.

But Hillary lost to Trump, which means all she can really do is attempt to unify the country with heartfelt Twitter messages like this:

Oh. So she’s using the COVID19 pandemic to play partisan politics just like the other Democrats. See, evidently Hillary Clinton doesn’t care that Nancy Pelosi’s monstrous House bill is full of garbage that has nothing whatsoever to do with COVID19 relief. Evidently Hillary Clinton doesn’t care that Democrats don’t actually care what happens to Americans who are suffering.

Good to know some things never change!

It sucks hard.

Because priorities.

In any event, here’s some parting food for thought from Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze.

Hillary Clinton didn’t think carefully before spouting off. What else is new?

