If only Hillary Clinton were running the country instead of Donald Trump, there’d be no COVID19 pandemic.

She warned us. “I’m the last thing standing between you and the apocalypse.”- Hillary Clinton 10/11/2016@HillaryClinton https://t.co/tUuDmFELlu — Chely Wright (@chelywright) March 23, 2020

But Hillary lost to Trump, which means all she can really do is attempt to unify the country with heartfelt Twitter messages like this:

In the face of crisis, FDR had the New Deal to help suffering Americans. Now, @realdonaldtrump, you and your fellow Republicans are pushing the #SelfDeal. See the difference? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 23, 2020

Oh. So she’s using the COVID19 pandemic to play partisan politics just like the other Democrats. See, evidently Hillary Clinton doesn’t care that Nancy Pelosi’s monstrous House bill is full of garbage that has nothing whatsoever to do with COVID19 relief. Evidently Hillary Clinton doesn’t care that Democrats don’t actually care what happens to Americans who are suffering.

Good to know some things never change!

lol remember when you lost — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

It sucks hard.

Democrats can’t be bothered to fight the Coronavirus, they’re too busy fighting republicans pic.twitter.com/nWTCWtoknU — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 23, 2020

Because priorities.

In any event, here’s some parting food for thought from Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze.

Speaking of state-sanctioned stigmatization and xenophobia of Asian Americans… https://t.co/Rf1XpX4ClW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

Hillary Clinton didn’t think carefully before spouting off. What else is new?