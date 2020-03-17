In a time of national and global crisis, bad takes from celebrities are kind of inevitable.

But Vanessa Hudgens is really leaning into that hard.

Check out her COVID19 message that she felt compelled to share with the world:

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Not sure who’s looking up to her now.

"But like…. but like…" 🙄 — Marty (@nysportsfan1364) March 17, 2020

Is she high? — daphna (wash your hands) 🧼 (@Humoresque46) March 17, 2020

This is so bad that you almost hope it’s out of context and she’s joking https://t.co/xTcLioUvRz — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 17, 2020

Yikes. That was extremely stupid. People seem to forget they can think things without saying them out loud… — Catherine 'Matriarch Hyena' (@CatHoffman14) March 17, 2020

The Apology for this should be directed by Spielberg… https://t.co/uju4tYlAF0 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) March 17, 2020

The pandemic has really boosted my confidence in that I'm not as stupid as these mofos — Dr. Plague (@ManArmyof) March 17, 2020

Thank goodness for small favors.

"I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now." At least she got one thing right. https://t.co/ViU4dfXG44 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 17, 2020

I mean, she's absolutely right about one thing… she really shouldn't be doing this right now. Yikes. — Elizabeth Lennox (@justlizlennox) March 17, 2020

We have a feeling she’s gonna regret this one.

Like she’s gonna regret this. — cassidygirl❄️🌊😡🤬 (@cassidygirl41) March 17, 2020

This will haunt her for the rest of her life. To laugh at this unthinkable tragedy, with an almost unimaginable scale of suffering. Unconscionable. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 17, 2020

There goes her career tbh. People aren’t to forget this. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) March 17, 2020

***

Update: