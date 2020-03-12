Wow. It’s a good thing we’ve got congressional Democrats like Donna Shalala to take COVID19 seriously while Republicans and the president are goofing around.

Oh:

"When it was Rep. Donna Shalala's time to speak about the coronavirus bill at House Rules Committee just now, she pulled out her phone and play 'Fight Song' at full volume." -Politico Huddle Newsletter — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 12, 2020

And she’s proud of it, too:

🎶This is my fight song…🎶#HR6201 is a bill to reassure the American public that Congress is doing everything it can to keep families and workers safe in the face of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jpySameurL — Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) March 12, 2020

The House seems to be taking the virus very seriously pic.twitter.com/pX82fc7beA — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) March 12, 2020

Well, we don’t know about you, but we feel better already.

You need a "mental health bill". You made that pretty clear. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) March 12, 2020

OMG, how embarrassing. You're proud of this? — Doctor Why 🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) March 12, 2020

I'm on the left; Please heed me when I say this. Stop with the performative stunts and handle this seriously. — zaft punk (@the_zeet) March 12, 2020