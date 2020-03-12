South Korea has actually been doing a pretty good job of dealing with the COVID19 outbreak. According to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, there’s a very good reason for that:

Want to know one major reason why South Korea has had stellar rapid response and quickly produced & scaled up to 10k+ tests/day? They have a single payer, #MedicareForAll system. We don’t. Please remember why it’s so important for us to fight for healthcare as a human right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

Now do Italy — Haus (@HausSante) March 12, 2020

What kind of healthcare system does Italy have? — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) March 12, 2020

Italy also has single payer. https://t.co/Y3iWuMq24v — Alexandra R. (@Alexa_MRo) March 12, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 So does Italy — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) March 12, 2020

So does Italy. How’s that working out? — Hans Dancin (@HansDancin) March 12, 2020

Italy has single-payer. How's that working out? — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) March 12, 2020

That is absolutely not the reason. Italy has a similar system and was daily overwhelmed. Try getting some facts right, once in a while — cloud-gineer (@rationalthink3r) March 12, 2020

Btw; you don't know what you're talking about. But that's not new, now is it? We don't have the tests because we weren't patroning enough, probably. — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) March 12, 2020

