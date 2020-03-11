Joe Biden doesn’t seem to be the most effective communicator, so it’s especially important that he surround himself with good communicators. Presumably, his deputy campaign manager and comms director Kate Bedingfield was brought on at least in part for her ability to, well, communicate.

But as it turns out, she’s apparently not a whole lot better than Biden himself:

Come on, Kate. Surely you can do better than that.

We’re not medical professionals. We’re not qualified to make medical diagnoses. But it’s very difficult to watch Joe Biden struggle to speak and not be concerned that something’s wrong.

We don’t envy Bedingfield’s position. But as long as she’s in that position, it’s up to her to attempt at least some semblance of damage control that doesn’t boil down to desperate deflection.

