The Washington Post’s David Nakamura was apparently feeling thoughtful today and take a closer look at Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail:

Trump has arrived on the Hill for the Senate GOP lunch to talk over ideas to bolster economy in face of coronavirus fears. I circled Trump's lead Secret Service agent, just because. pic.twitter.com/x7eQaIaeev — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) March 10, 2020

Screenshot just in case it gets deleted:

So, David, just because … why, exactly?

If the point of this tweet is what I think it is then… uh… wow. https://t.co/HZv8Pw2Y8t — neontaster (@neontaster) March 10, 2020

According to Nakamura, this was the point of his little exercise:

I see there are questions about why I circled him. No reason other than just to identify someone people might not recognize and also I wrote this today about Service role in safeguarding Potus in face of virus risk https://t.co/tY4AEkwVaw — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) March 10, 2020

This is racist as hell — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 10, 2020

Is his point really "the guy is Asian and Trump blames China"? Because does he even know if he's Chinese? And if he's not Chinese, then you just jumped with both feet into a puddle of "all Asians are interchangeable." Is there some joking I'm missing??? — neontaster (@neontaster) March 10, 2020

Seems like the joke here is David Nakamura being a journalist.

Well, Nakamura’s deleted the tweet:

I deleted an earlier tweet about the Secret Service. I wrote today about the agency’s role in dealing with the threat of coronavirus so I was interested in its tactics but should not have singled out its personnel. My apologies. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) March 10, 2020

