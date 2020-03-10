Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came in second place at a high school science fair for “accomplishments in microbiology,” so good luck finding someone more qualified to field questions about COVID19:

Finally! AOC’s MIT cred will come in handy.

They’re coming in fast and furious.

Trending

You’ve got questions? AOC’s got answers.

Just bear in mind:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCcoronavirusCOVID19