As Twitchy told you last night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted that it’s “just astoundingly gross to call [COVID19] the Wuhan virus”:

Not quite sure what’s so gross about it, given that the virus is believed to have originated in, you know, Wuhan. Honestly, it’s kind of strange that Hayes is more upset about people calling it the Wuhan virus than he is about the Chinese government facilitating the virus’ spread. But whatever. Everything is racist, right?

Well, about that … what’s Chris Hayes’ marker for determining whether or not an eponymous virus is racist? Because just a couple of weeks back, he had a question about another virus named for a place:

Trending

Wow, Chris. Spanish Flu? That’s astoundingly gross, man.

Major oops, Christopher.

Tsk, tsk.

He’s gonna flip his lid.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayescoronavirusCOVID19racismracistSpanish FluWuhan Virus