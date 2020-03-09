As Twitchy told you last night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted that it’s “just astoundingly gross to call [COVID19] the Wuhan virus”:

Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

Not quite sure what’s so gross about it, given that the virus is believed to have originated in, you know, Wuhan. Honestly, it’s kind of strange that Hayes is more upset about people calling it the Wuhan virus than he is about the Chinese government facilitating the virus’ spread. But whatever. Everything is racist, right?