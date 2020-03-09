As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Oliver Darcy was just beside himself that on a day like today, when the stock market has plunged, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld would kick off “The Five” with “an attack on the media”:

Well, Greg Gutfeld is nothing if not generous, and he generously took a moment to address Darcy’s concern directly:

You kind of are, Oliver.

