As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Oliver Darcy was just beside himself that on a day like today, when the stock market has plunged, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld would kick off “The Five” with “an attack on the media”:
After the Dow posted the biggest single-day loss since 2008, @greggutfeld opens up "The Five" with, wait for it… an attack on the media.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 9, 2020
Well, Greg Gutfeld is nothing if not generous, and he generously took a moment to address Darcy’s concern directly:
You kind of are, Oliver.
I concur Greg👍🏻
— Christine 🎀 Cancer Warrior/Survivor (@ChristineJenn14) March 9, 2020
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) March 9, 2020
Gutfeld for the win, lol.. pic.twitter.com/ozi1EqKGwo
— Sovereign Mind (@mind_sovereign) March 9, 2020
— Ryan Van Sickle ⭐⭐⭐ (@Ryan_VanSickle) March 9, 2020