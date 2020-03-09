“Vote for me so we can throw even more of your money at baby butchers” is a hell of a campaign slogan, but Bernie Sanders is running with it:
.@BernieSanders in St. Louis: “Trump and his friends want to cut funding for Planned Parenthood. We have some bad news for them because we are going to substantially increase funding for Planned Parenthood." pic.twitter.com/u2BP01LrrL
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2020
Isn’t that special?
Bernie Sanders loves corporate welfare. https://t.co/K6gAROdWrg
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 9, 2020
He sure does.
Vile
— Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) March 9, 2020
Sickening.
— CWR (@carriealmom) March 9, 2020
He really likes killing babies.
— Nancy (@olliemamaemma) March 9, 2020
Waiting for them to introduce their one child policy any moment now. https://t.co/mIFQ4VeAdy
— David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 9, 2020
The children are our future. Or not.
He's wiping out the next generation. Maybe that's why they are saying the world will end in 12 years. No one left to step in. The entire next generation murdered before they can draw their first breath.
— sheila whittington (@irishwhisperer) March 9, 2020