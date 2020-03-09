“Vote for me so we can throw even more of your money at baby butchers” is a hell of a campaign slogan, but Bernie Sanders is running with it:

.@BernieSanders in St. Louis: “Trump and his friends want to cut funding for Planned Parenthood. We have some bad news for them because we are going to substantially increase funding for Planned Parenthood." pic.twitter.com/u2BP01LrrL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2020

Isn’t that special?

Bernie Sanders loves corporate welfare. https://t.co/K6gAROdWrg — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 9, 2020

He sure does.

Vile — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) March 9, 2020

He really likes killing babies. — Nancy (@olliemamaemma) March 9, 2020

Waiting for them to introduce their one child policy any moment now. https://t.co/mIFQ4VeAdy — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 9, 2020

The children are our future. Or not.