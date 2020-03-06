There was no shortage of thinkpieces yesterday about the tremendous void left by Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the presidential race. But this from the AP deserves special attention, because it’s ostensibly a “report”:

Without further ado:

Oh.

Spoiler alert: This piece is not so much a “report” as it is an ode to the greatness that is Elizabeth Warren and a breakdown of the Great American Tragedy that is her not winning the presidential election.

It’s beyond pathetic at this point.

The real tragedy for the media here is not that Elizabeth Warren lost, but that all their shamelessly flattering coverage of her failed to persuade Democratic voters to make her their nominee.

Meanwhile:

