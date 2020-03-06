UConn professor and clinical psychologist Dr. Sherry Pagoto is taking Elizabeth Warren’s exit from the Democratic presidential race pretty hard. But her daughter’s turmoil is making it even harder.

As you should. Sherry Pagoto sounds like a real piece of work.

Behold:

Or let’s not.

You’d think that as a clinical psychologist, Dr. Pagoto would know better than to put her daughter through this. But you’d apparently be wrong.

Yes. Our heart breaks for Pagoto’s daughter, who’s been effectively robbed of her childhood in the name of politics.

