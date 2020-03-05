As Twitchy told you, in Hulu’s new Hillary documentary, Bill Clinton claims that he had that sexual affair with Monica Lewinsky “to manage my anxieties.” That smells like BS to us … and it definitely does to Juanita Broaddrick:

Hard to blame her for being appalled.

Paula Jones, another alleged victim of Bill Clinton’s notorious sexual appetite, is disgusted as well:

But we’re all supposed to believe Clinton was just trying to alleviate his stress. OK.

